“Florencia,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (09/15/2017)

John Mullen and Douglas Bowman's book, "Florencia - An Accidental Story."

A real life personal tragedy turns into a hope filled story for an 18 year old single mother, merely existing on crutches in the bush of Mozambique. Two writers minding their own book stumble on her story, 217 words in National Geographic article. A remarkable series of events brings together high school students, university seniors, a Handicapped International deminer and his wife, and a 79 year old Indian ’Gandhi.’ From three continents the players enter the drama to do impossible. This story will restore your faith in humanity and call you to join a movement to restore dignity and justice to 10,000 innocent ones in Mozambique.

"Florencia" by John Mullen and Douglas Bowman has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying:

“A thrilling story that I couldn’t put down where 19 people travel over 25,000 miles to help one woman in the Bush of Mozambique! Amazing! As a High School Coach, I am so impressed by the students who sacrificed their time and money to help rescue and restore Florencia. A must read for all ages. Thank you for sharing this riveting story!” – Daniel Lee

“This was an incredible journey that I am proud to have been a part of. The scope and magnitude of this odyssey was eye-opening, world expanding, and an excellent story that is expressed incredibly well in this book. Florencia’s story is an incredibly important catalyst in the journey to aid 10,000 men, women, and children walk again. To learn more about this goal, read this book.” – Samsun L.

About the Author:

John Mullen from California has entrepreneuring in his blood. After studying engineering at University, John and his wife, Kim set up home in Santa Barbara. John built two successful companies in the wireless and telecommunications field and real estate. A chance encounter with Douglas on a soccer field in Santa Ynez, California, led John to join Douglas on a trip to Mozambique. Those few days touched the core of John’s soul and the values of his life. Into John’s purview came the needs of the world and the challenge to show compassion.

Douglas Bowman is a London born global traveler. Recovered from polio as an infant to become a sports fanatic. Became a church leader in his twenties. Sickness threatened his life once more in his early thirties. Douglas experienced a remarkable healing that challenged his belief system. With Fiona his wife, two children, Barrie (2) and Laura (16 weeks ) they left Scotland for the United States. So began a pilgrimage to explore the realities of faith and helping others discover healing and fulfilment. The journey led to a visit to Mozambique that would, ultimately, change his life, his interests and his future.

