One Man’s Life-Changing Journey in Okinawa

Which will win between love and friendship? In his newest book, “The Last Orphan Maker,” Earl Griffin ponders this question as he unravels a sweeping tale on a backdrop of war that will move many hearts.



It happened in Okinawa fifty years ago. Eli Richards is an underage boy who joined the marines to escape his abusive father. There he forged a strong friendship with a veteran marine, Theo Moreman. But their bond was tested when Eli rescued a little girl on a cliff where her mother plunged to death. There was a choice to be made between love and friendship. Now that he is nearing the end of his life, Old Man Richards is haunted by the decisions he made five decades earlier. Can he set things straight before it is too late?



“The Last Orphan Maker” looks deeply into the many facets of relationships and how it influences one’s decisions and shape one’s life. With snippets of history and extraordinary characters, this book explores moral dilemmas and principles of love.





The Last Orphan Maker

Written by Earl Griffin

Paperback | $22.99

Hardcover | $34.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Born in Childress County, Texas, on February 20. Earl Griffin spent his childhood on a farm beside the Prairie Dog Town Fork of the Red River. He is a graduate of Texas Christian University in 1975 and Texas Tech School of Law in 1978. Presently, he resides in Childress, where he practices law.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.earlgriffinbooks.com.

