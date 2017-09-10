John Mullen & Douglas Bowman’s “Florencia” - Free Download Tomorrow (09/11/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of John Mullen and Douglas Bowman’s new book, “Florencia - An Accidental Story.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on September 11th.

A real life personal tragedy turns into a hope filled story for an 18 year old single mother, merely existing on crutches in the bush of Mozambique. Two writers minding their own book stumble on her story, 217 words in National Geographic article. A remarkable series of events brings together high school students, university seniors, a Handicapped International deminer and his wife, and a 79 year old Indian ’Gandhi.’ From three continents the players enter the drama to do impossible. This story will restore your faith in humanity and call you to join a movement to restore dignity and justice to 10,000 innocent ones in Mozambique.

“Florencia” by John Mullen and Douglas Bowman will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (09/11/2017-09/15/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074WFXL6S. “Florencia” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Heart warming true story. The circumstances and human kindness in this true story will make one realize how important each of us are for one another. This book is a detailed masterpiece taking the reader across the globe from USA to Mozambique. Inspiring! Must read!” – James K.

“This is a story of a courageous young woman that must be known. But equally important is the challenge to turn our faith into action; how one can help overcome injustice by getting involved. Highly recommended!” – J Watson

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

John Mullen from California has entrepreneuring in his blood. After studying engineering at University, John and his wife, Kim set up home in Santa Barbara. John built two successful companies in the wireless and telecommunications field and real estate. A chance encounter with Douglas on a soccer field in Santa Ynez, California, led John to join Douglas on a trip to Mozambique. Those few days touched the core of John’s soul and the values of his life. Into John’s purview came the needs of the world and the challenge to show compassion.

Douglas Bowman is a London born global traveler. Recovered from polio as an infant to become a sports fanatic. Became a church leader in his twenties. Sickness threatened his life once more in his early thirties. Douglas experienced a remarkable healing that challenged his belief system. With Fiona his wife, two children, Barrie (2) and Laura (16 weeks ) they left Scotland for the United States. So began a pilgrimage to explore the realities of faith and helping others discover healing and fulfilment. The journey led to a visit to Mozambique that would, ultimately, change his life, his interests and his future.