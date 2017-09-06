Solar Communications Acquires TWL Voice and Data Limited

“This latest and exciting addition to the Solar Group follows the successful purchase and thorough integration of our two acquisitions in 2016."

Mitel customer base and skillset materially extended

Significant cross-sell opportunity

New base in South Wales

Bolsters UCaaS expertise

Solar Communications (“Solar”) continues to drive forward with its buy and build strategy as it announces its latest acquisition of TWL Voice and Data Limited (“TWL”), for an undisclosed fee.

A cloud communications provider with offices in Chippenham, Harlow and Manchester, Solar is extending its managed services offering and geographical reach by adding the experience and expertise of Cardiff-based TWL into its portfolio. This latest strategic move will significantly strengthen Solar’s share of the business communications marketplace, and enhance its position as a leading managed service cloud communications provider.

The addition of TWL reinforces Solar’s position as a Mitel ‘Gold Solutions’ and ‘Gold Cloud Solutions’ partner, and further demonstrates the organisation’s ambition to be a leading provider of cloud, onsite and hybrid UCaaS solutions. TWL has already been successful in migrating many of their on-premises customers to the Cloud which is also a key focus area of Solar.

Solar is a leading edge provider of UCaaS and has recently developed and launched its own Skype for Business offering that bridges the gap between Microsoft Office 365 and enterprise grade telephony systems whether that be ShoreTel, Mitel or any other IP based PBX. TWL has skills in local area networking and wireless technologies that Solar has already been taking advantage of through a partner agreement, so the teams are used to operating together to deliver fully managed services to their customers. The acquisition will provide an increased choice to the customers of both businesses, allowing them to take advantage of new and innovative capabilities across a range of leading edge and disruptive technologies, including SD WAN, Contact Centre, On-site and Cloud Storage and a wide range of business-enhancing solutions.

Solar welcomes TWL’s people who will play a vital role in driving the Group’s UCaaS offering, drawing on the extensive experience, technical understanding and customer-focused service of the team.

Andrew Nicholson, the founder and Managing Director of TWL will remain with the business following the acquisition and will provide key support in integrating the teams and product sets.

John Whitty CEO of Solar Communications, said:

“This latest and exciting addition to the Solar Group follows the successful purchase and thorough integration of our two acquisitions in 2016. The team have demonstrated that they are able to join together new additions to the Group, whilst realising the benefits expected and continuing to maintain excellent customer service. Solar is determined to address the under-served mid-market with innovative and value-enhancing capabilities, both organically and via strategic acquisition”.

“TWL is a proven service-focused business with a very strong reputation in serving SMB and mid-market business customers, especially in South Wales. The addition of Solar’s Disruptive Technologies will further enhance this position.

“Solar has spent the last 18 months focusing on enhancing business processes and systems to ensure they can deliver great service, and have the best platforms for continued customer growth, both organically and via acquisition, obtaining formal accreditions including; ISO 20000, 27001 and 14000 in addition to 9001. We have also proven that we are able to purchase and integrate strategic acquisitions quickly and efficiently, allowing us to grow organically by adding additional services and value into the 2,000 strong current customer base, and recruiting new customers with innovative communication solutions.

Andrew Nicholson founder and MD of TWL, said:

“The TWL team spent the last 14 years building and developing a strong company and service offering and have had the pleasure of working with some great customers. With Solar’s strong portfolio and service-led culture I am convinced that the business will go from strength to strength and all of us at TWL look forward to playing a significant part in the future.”

About Solar Communications

Solar Communications is a UK-based business cloud communications solutions provider that designs, deploys and supports IT and communications systems using products from leading technology vendors such as Skype for Business, ShoreTel, Mitel, Silver Peak, Pure Storage and Rubrik. The company works with more than 2,000 organisations across a variety of sectors, including finance, legal, education, manufacturing, healthcare, not for profit and professional services.

Solar works closely with its customers to create bespoke and flexible unified communications solutions that save money, boost efficiency, improve operational effectiveness and enhance their users’ experience. The company’s solutions portfolio and technical expertise includes unified communications, collaboration, mobility, network services and data services.

Established in 1988, independently-owned Solar Communications has offices in Chippenham, Harlow and Manchester and employs around 90 people. The company has been recognised by the Sunday Times Tech Track 100, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, the London Stock Exchange’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ for two years running, and was listed as a Best Companies’ ‘one to watch’ in 2017.