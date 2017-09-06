Rimac Automobili Accelerates its Next Electric Super Sports Car with Dassault Systèmes

• Startup scales up its business to become a major automotive supplier

• Collaborative digital environments are innovation labs for creating new experiences

• Digitalized processes accelerate full vehicle development programs

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) is enabling Rimac Automobili to scale its business from European startup to major supplier to the global automotive industry as market demands for electric vehicles increase. Rimac Automobili is using the “Electro Mobility Accelerator” industry solution experience to quickly design and develop high-performance electric vehicles, drivetrains and battery systems, including the next generation of its Concept One fully electric super sports car.

More and more consumers are looking to buy electric cars worldwide, without sacrificing the sleek aesthetics and fast, powerful performance of the traditional sports car. Rimac Automobili recognized the market potential for electric vehicles and its own role as an integral supplier to major automobile manufacturers.

Based on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, “Electro Mobility Accelerator” provides Rimac Automobili with digital applications to industrialize its operations, expand its production capacity and connect its workforce in 11 countries. Its teams have access to real-time information for full visibility on projects, changes and product data throughout the development phases. They can detect and resolve issues earlier, reuse data, and organize and prepare complex production processes. Hence, Rimac Automobili can accelerate its full vehicle development business and successfully deliver on programs for customers.

“The ‘Electro Mobility Accelerator’ industry solution experience enables quicker design, simulation and collaboration that will improve our productivity and satisfy customer requirements,” said Mate Rimac, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rimac Automobili. “We’ve long used SOLIDWORKS for specific projects and looked to Dassault Systèmes to accompany us as we scale up our business. With a digital platform we can align our resources and capabilities to fully carry out any kind of electric vehicle program in-house.”

“The automotive landscape is evolving every day. Today’s electric car startup is working to create tomorrow’s autonomous car sharing vehicle,” said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Collaborative, intelligent and intuitive digital environments are the innovation labs for creating new experiences in this sector. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a scalable and adaptable tool for companies to accelerate their evolution from startups to the next generation of car makers.”

“The complex automotive development cycle is requiring greater collaboration and integration across the industry, and this can be supported only by a single source of information. The result is innovative and reliable products, based on faster decision-making, the reuse of existing models, know-how and comprehensive requirements management,” said Zlatko Simunec, Chief Executive Officer, CADCAM Group. “We are working with Rimac Automobili to provide them with consulting and implementation services related to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that will support them across multiple business processes.”

