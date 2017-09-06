Salem Media Group Selects Triton Digital and Omny Studio to Power On-Demand Audio Strategy

“Triton’s commitment to fueling the growth of the digital audio industry through innovative, intuitive solutions contributes to our success”

Triton Digital®, a leading technology provider for the global audio industry, and Salem Media Group, America’s leading Christian and conservative multi-media corporation, jointly announced today that Salem will utilize the integrated technologies of Triton Digital and Omny Studio to power their podcast strategy.

Through this partnership, Salem Media Group will utilize the robust, enterprise-level on-demand audio management platform, Omny Studio, to host and distribute their 600 podcasts. In addition, Salem will leverage Triton’s industry-leading server-side audio advertising technology, Tap Podcast, to monetize their on-demand content with dynamically inserted, targeted audio ads. Triton’s Tap Podcast is integrated into the Omny Studio platform, making the real-time insertion of audio ads seamless, while automating key aspects of campaign management, such as industry separation, frequency capping and volume normalization. In addition, Tap Podcast can dynamically replace pre-recorded ads in podcasts, allowing for continuous monetization of Salem’s large back-catalog of content. The resulting highly-optimized campaigns will enable Salem to provide a high quality, engaging, and relevant experience for their listeners, and a higher return for their advertisers.

“Triton’s commitment to fueling the growth of the digital audio industry through innovative, intuitive solutions contributes to our success,” said Rodney Whitaker, Director of Digital Media at Salem Media Group.

“Salem is one of the world’s premier producers of spoken-word audio content. We are pleased that they have selected the Omny Studio Platform and Tap Podcast to power their on-demand strategy,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “The booming podcast industry has opened up tremendous growth and monetization opportunities, and we are proud to provide best-in-class technology to leading content producers such as Salem.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® (https://www.tritondigital.com) is building a better audio marketplace by making online audio advertising more accessible, intelligent, and effective. Launched in 2006 and operating in more than 45 countries, Triton is the largest technology provider to the global digital audio industry. Triton’s technology is designed to help broadcasters, podcasters, and music services streamline their day-to-day operations, build their online audience, and maximize their revenue. Its comprehensive product suite includes online audience measurement, content delivery and media players, advertising technology and audience engagement tools. Triton also operates a global programmatic audio advertising marketplace that delivers a streamlined and effective way for brands to reach a range of audio audiences through a single platform.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

The company is the largest commercial U.S. radio broadcasting company providing Christian and conservative programming. Salem owns and/or operates 118 radio stations, with 73 stations in the top 25 media markets. Salem Radio Network (“SRN”) is a full-service national radio network, with nationally syndicated programs comprising Christian teaching and talk, conservative talk, news, and music. SRN is home to many industry-leading hosts including: Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, Larry Elder, Joe Walsh and Eric Metaxas.

Salem’s digital media is a leading source of Christian and conservative themed news, analysis, and commentary. Salem’s Christian sites include: Christianity.com®, BibleStudyTools.com, GodTube.com, GodVine.com, Crosswalk.com, ibelieve.com, churchstaffing.com, WorshipHouseMedia.com and OnePlace.com. Salem’s conservative sites include Townhall.com®, RedState.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, and BearingArms.com.