Marriott’s Statement on Hurricane Irma

We are closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Irma. Currently, there are storm warnings and watches in effect for several islands across the Caribbean. Our hotels in the current path of the storm have implemented storm preparation protocols. The safety of our guests and associates is one of Marriott’s top priorities. We will be communicating pertinent information about the storm directly to our guests. We encourage travelers planning to visit the Islands to check news about the storm for the most current information. For information regarding hotel reservations, please call (800) 228-9290. Those in countries outside of the United States with questions about hotel reservations should call the Marriott International toll-free number in their country.