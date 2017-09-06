National Geographic Launches 2017 Nature Photographer of the Year Contest

National Geographic invites photographers from around the world to enter the 2017 Nature Photographer of the Year contest. The grand-prize winner will receive $10,000 (USD), publication in National Geographic Magazine and a feature on National Geographic’s Instagram account, @natgeo.

Eligible contestants can visit natgeo.com/photocontest to submit photographs in any or all of four categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Underwater and Aerials. Each entry to the contest will be submitted through National Geographic’s online photo community, Your Shot, where members can comment on photos and share their favorites. The entry fee is $15 (USD) per photo, and there is no limit to the number of submissions per entrant. Entries must be in digital format and submitted electronically. The contest ends Friday, Nov. 17, at 12 p.m. EST.

“I’m thrilled for entries to the 2017 Nature Photographer of the Year contest to start rolling in,” said National Geographic’s Deputy Director of Digital Photography Patrick Witty. “The strength and diversity of the submitted photos are always astounding, and this contest gives those incredible entries a platform that is seen by millions ­– including National Geographic’s photo editors. The Nature Photographer of the Year contest is a rewarding experience for all involved, from the photographers who enter, to audiences who get to appreciate the incredible talent.”

“Since National Geographic photographers find ways to go the extra mile in making a jaw-dropping photo, we’ve chosen four categories (Wildlife, Landscapes, Underwater and Aerials) that will encourage photographers to amaze us with a compelling diversity of images,” said Matt Adams, Producer and Community Manager of Your Shot.

One first-place winner will be chosen from each of the four categories, and the winning photographs will be published on nationalgeographic.com. The overall grand-prize winner will be chosen from the four category winners and will be announced in December 2017.

For details and official contest rules, please visit natgeo.com/photocontest.

