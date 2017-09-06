UPS Appoints Mark Robinson President Of UPS Capital

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today named Mark Robinson President of UPS Capital, a UPS subsidiary. Robinson and his staff will continue to expand UPS’s global financial and insurance services portfolio to better serve the changing needs of customers.

Robinson succeeds Ron Chang, who has accepted an assignment in Corporate Strategy reporting to Alan Gershenhorn, Chief Commercial Officer.

“UPS Capital plays a very strategic role for UPS and our customers, providing unique solutions not typically found with other logistics, insurance and financial providers,” said Kate Gutmann, Chief Sales and Solutions Officer. “Mark is ideally suited to lead our efforts in delivering new and enhanced capabilities that make both our customers and our company more successful.”

Robinson has more than 25 years of service, with the last 18 in UPS Capital’s supply chain insurance and trade finance areas. He led the U.S. and international expansion for the group, developed solutions for high value shippers and more recently was Vice President of Global Operations. Prior to joining UPS, Mark served in the United States Marine Corps.

“Under Ron Chang’s leadership, we dramatically accelerated the impact our services deliver to UPS Capital’s customers and added several new capabilities across our UPS Capital portfolio,” said Gutmann. “Mark is similarly committed to keeping our customers at the center of our business as we help them solve their supply chain risk and working capital challenges.”

Robinson won the 2009 Risk & Insurance Magazine Risk Innovator Award and currently serves as president for the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia and is a board observer for Kabbage®. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from California State University and a master’s degree in management from National University in San Diego.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com® or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

About UPS Capital

Nobody understands transportation and logistics like UPS. And while you’ve probably never thought of a UPS company for financing and insurance services, the global supply chain expertise of UPS Capital uniquely positions us to help protect companies from risk and leverage cash in their supply chains. Insurance companies and banks can’t say that. UPS Capital and its affiliates have offices throughout the United States, as well as operations in Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit www.upscapital.com