Traveling the globe with your significant other is the journey of a lifetime. National Geographic has compiled the definitive travel guide for couples wanting to explore the world with ULTIMATE JOURNEYS FOR TWO: Extraordinary Destinations on Every Continent (National Geographic Books; on sale Sept. 5, 2017; ISBN 978-1-4262-1839-2; 272 pages; $26.99).

Authors Mike and Anne Howard – officially the World’s Longest Honeymooners and founders of the acclaimed travel blog HoneyTrek – take readers across seven continents with curated recommendations to discover culture, adventure, and romance, no matter the budget. Each chapter is organized by type of destination (for example: beaches, mountains and desert) to help intrepid couples discover new places and experiences based on their interests. Readers can learn the ideal time to visit, the dreamiest places to stay and recommended activities – each with their own adventure rating to illustrate the level of intensity.

Using Anne’s background as a national magazine editor and Mike’s background as a digital marketing executive and photographer, the Howards wrote ULTIMATE JOURNEYS FOR TWO to chronicle their adventures across 50+ countries and to share tips with fellow couples looking to make their own travel dreams a reality.

Special features in ULTIMATE JOURNEYS FOR TWO include funny and insightful stories from the Howards’ own adventures exploring the globe since 2012, expert advice from other renowned traveling couples and tips to increase the romance and excitement at each destination. Both entertaining and informative, this book is an invaluable resource and travel-seeking inspiration for a lifetime.

About the Authors

Mike and Anne Howard left on their honeymoon in January 2012 and have been traveling the world ever since. They chronicle their adventures across seven continents and 53 countries (and counting) on HoneyTrek.com. Their writing, photography and story of the “World’s Longest Honeymoon” can also be found on Condé Nast Traveler, Los Angeles Times, BBC Travel, CBS and dozens of international publications. Follow their travels at HoneyTrek.com or on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @HoneyTrek.

