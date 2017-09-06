Oxford University Press boosts literacy in Kenya

Oxford University Press (OUP) has collaborated with the Rotary Club to donate KShs10 million worth of textbooks to primary schools across Kenya with the aim of improving literacy levels.

The Rotary Club provides children from low income families and schools with educational tools and resources to support their education. The shortage of textbooks across Kenya has been a widespread obstacle to learning and this campaign aims to improve education and literacy in children and young people in line with the country’s Millennium Development Goals. OUP and Rotary Club have provided 43,000 books across Kenya in support of this goal.

‘The book donations drive was a project designed by OUP East Africa to reach students in marginalized areas,’ explains John Mwazemba, General Manager of OUP East Africa. ‘Achieving high levels of literacy in Kenya is important to the government and by extension, Oxford University Press East Africa. However, in reality, a number of schools have a very low student book ratio.’



Adding to this, Rotary District 9212 Governor Richard Omwela commented: ‘If we do not invest in our children, Kenya is doomed. We have to plant a seed in them. The seed to make a difference and they can only do that if we empower them with books.’