Tata Steel’s Noamundi Iron Mine recognised by CII for excellence in water management

The Noamundi Iron Mine (NIM) of Tata Steel was today recognised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for excellence in water management. NIM was identified as a “Noteworthy Water Efficient Unit” in “Within the Fence” category in the CII National Awards for Excellence in Water Management 2017.

Mr Nirmal Bhattacharjee, Head (Processing Plant), Ore Mines & Quarries (OMQ), Tata Steel and Mr Gyan Prakash Mohapatra, Senior Manager (Operations), OMQ Division, Tata Steel received the certificate on behalf of Tata Steel from Mr U P Singh, Additional Secretary and Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Water Resources at an award ceremony organised during the 3rd Water Innovation Summit 2017 by CII at New Delhi.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Mr Pankaj Satija, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel said: “We are honoured to receive this award for excellence in water management. We`ve adopted the 4R strategy ofReduce,Recycle,Reuse and Research for betterment of environment and conservation of natural resources. Conservation of water is a continuous process in all our mines and different initiatives are taken both in the mines and processing plants to excel further. We implement scientific mining practices to ensure zero discharge.”

The objective of the award is to recognise and reward outstanding innovation, promising water conservation and management practices undertaken by Indian industries from varied sectors. The environmental policy of Tata Steel emphasizes for efficient use of natural resources & energy and promotion for waste avoidance and recycling measures. NIM is a zero liquid discharge mine and is certified under ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007. NIM has state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants to achieve zero discharge of wastewater.

