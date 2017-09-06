BAE Systems to support design and deployment of U.S. Navy communications and electronics

The company will support the rapid design, development, fabrication, customization, and life-cycle maintenance of new and existing communication and electronic platforms for the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

BAE Systems will also support the testing, evaluation, installation, integration, and certification of mission equipment and systems for NAWCAD’s Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. This cutting-edge equipment is designed and developed by NAWCAD and allows customers to communicate securely. It is widely used by the Navy, as well as the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Joint Special Operations Forces, and other U.S. Department of Defense and federal government agencies.

“We perform expert, integrated engineering and sustainment support services that meet the development demands of the Navy,” said Mark Keeler, acting president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector.

The work will be performed at customer and company facilities in St. Inigoes, Maryland; Chesapeake, Virginia; and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services including intelligence analysis, cyber operations, IT, systems development, systems integration, and operations and maintenance to enable militaries and governments to recognize, manage, and defeat threats. The company takes pride in supporting critical national security missions that protect the nation and those who serve.