Marriott’s Statement on DACA
Marriott International has long supported a holistic approach to immigration reform to fix our nation’s broken immigration system, which includes support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. We remain committed to working with Congress on broad immigration reform efforts and call on Members to urgently pass the DREAM Act or other legislation to provide the certainty and permanent solution that DACA individuals deserve to remain valuable contributors to our society and economy.
