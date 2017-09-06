Ending DACA Should Spark Congressional Action on Immigration Reform, Says CTA

"Preserving DACA is the right thing to do. It also gives Congress an impetus to pass a humane immigration law that attracts and enables the world’s best and brightest to innovate, build companies, create jobs and drive economic growth in the United States."

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), regarding the Trump administration’s announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

"Preserving DACA is the right thing to do. It also gives Congress an impetus to pass a humane immigration law that attracts and enables the world’s best and brightest to innovate, build companies, create jobs and drive economic growth in the United States. Dreamers are an important part of this equation.

"DACA recipients make our nation stronger and more economically competitive. They’re employed at major tech companies such as Apple and Microsoft. They’re innovating and paying their share into Social Security and Medicare. A report by FWD.us shows 91 percent of DACA recipients are employed, and at least 75 percent of the largest companies in America have a DACA employee.

“Our representatives in Washington can make a real difference and create a better a tomorrow for our nation and these hardworking dreamers. The time has come for a bipartisan solution that fixes our broken immigration system, defines a pathway for dreamers to earn a place in our society and addresses our nation’s labor shortage. Inaction is not a winning immigration strategy.”