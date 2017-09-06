Katie Jelen Named Creative Manager, Synchronization, Warner/Chappell Music & Warner Music Nashville

Warner/Chappell Music (WCM) and Warner Music Nashville (WMN) today announced the appointment of Katie Jelen as Creative Manager, Synchronization, Warner/Chappell Music & Warner Music Nashville. In this newly created Nashville-based role, Jelen will serve WCM songwriters and WMN recording artists by developing new opportunities for their music in film, TV, advertising, video games, and new media. She will be an integral member of Warner Music Group’s unified synchronization team, representing both recorded music and music publishing rights, and will report to Ron Broitman, Executive Vice President & Head of Synchronization, Warner/Chappell Music & WMG Masters.

“The Nashville music community is buzzing with creative energy,” said Jelen. “WMG is home to an amazing lineup of gifted artists and songwriters, and my new colleagues are an incredibly talented and passionate team of experts. I’m inspired by the opportunity to find new creative and commercial opportunities for the company’s music, and I can’t imagine a more exciting time to become a part of Warner Music’s Nashville office.”

Broitman added, “By representing both sides of the business, we’re uniquely able to offer a rich diversity of music to licensees and, having worked across various areas of the sync business, Katie is perfectly suited to take on the Nashville post. We’re very happy to have her on board, and look forward to everything she will be doing on behalf of our artists, songwriters and partners.”

Jelen was previously Head of Artist Relations for Secret Road Music Services, and one half of the creative team for Secret Road Music Publishing, where she handled the company’s Nashville operations. Her responsibilities at Secret Road included setting up co-writes, coordinating the fulfillment of creative briefs for synch placements, and pitching songs to the country and pop markets. A “recovering singer-songwriter,” she is a classically trained vocalist with a degree in Music Industry, as well as a law degree from Drexel University with a concentration in intellectual property.