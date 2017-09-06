CaixaForum Barcelona at its boldest presents exhibitions on Warhol, Disney, the British Museum and the Musée du Louvre

Elisa Durán, the Deputy General Director of “la Caixa” Banking Foundation; Ignasi Miró, the Director of the Culture Department, and Valentí Farràs, the Director of CaixaForum Barcelona.

“la Caixa” Foundation presents the programme for its cultural centre in Barcelona for the 2017-2018 season, featuring an impressive range of quality events suitable for everyone.

During the season 2016-2017, the 44 exhibitions mounted at the eight CaixaForum centres received more than 2.3 million visitors. CaixaForum Barcelona was visited by more than 753.000 people last year and hosted over 2,400 activities.

CaixaForum Barcelona will present three outstanding projects thanks to partnerships established in recent years with major international bodies such as the Musée du Louvre and the British Museum.

An ambitious display on ancient Greece, put together with the support of the British Museum, will analyse the competitive spirit characteristic of this civilisation, and not just in the realm of sports that we are already familiar with. Then it will be the turn of the pharaohs in an exhibition that will examine the figure of the pharaoh and what it meant to be the supreme ruler of the Egyptian Empire.

Together with the Louvre and the Louvre-Lens museum, “la Caixa” Foundation will present the first exhibition in Spain on music in ancient civilisations, from the Far East to Egypt, Greece and Rome.

Pop art will feature next season in the form of the famous Campbell’s Soup Can series and the legends of film turned into major icons of contemporary art. The Andy Warhol. Mechanical Art exhibition takes a comprehensive and multifaceted look at the creative evolution of this celebrated American artist.

Following the success of the Pixar show, animated film will return to CaixaForum Barcelona with the Disney. The Art of Storytelling exhibition, in which visitors will have the opportunity to discover the legendary American studio’s epic tradition of narrating stories through emblematic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Snow White and Queen Elsa from Frozen.

“la Caixa” Collection of Contemporary Art will feature prominently in the new season with Turbulence, in which some of its most recent acquisitions will be presented. Comisart will also return to Barcelona with the three prize-winning projects from the third competition for up-and-coming curators.