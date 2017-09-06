CallTek Launches Field Service Technology Platform “LotusTek,” Increasing a Company’s Intelligence of Field Staff performance at Every Touchpoint

CallTek, Inc. announces the launch of LotusTek, a field service technology platform; and Blue Lotus, a Field Service Medical App built on the LotusTek technology platform and designed to support agencies with remote caregivers in the Supportive Living, Group Homes, Home Health and Home-Based Care, industries.

Blue Lotus will help agencies answer several questions:

Can your supervisors view a list of qualified resources in real-time that could replace an absent or late Homecare Caregiver?

Are case notes availble on demand for Homecare Caregivers to review, indicating what worked or failed in the past?

Were all care activities performed on-time and recorded for admistrative review in real-time?

The result for agencies able to answer these questions, is a paperless field environment, improved accuracy and consistency of records and a better quality of care for patience.

According to Gartner: “Organizations that continuously implement automation, modelling and historical data into their processes using schedule automation tools, can reduce unproductive activities by 15% or more.” (Gartner, “How to Achieve Scheduling Optimization in Field Service,” Jim Robinson, March 14, 2017)

CallTek plans to launch two software products ’Blue Lotus’ and ’Green Lotus’ which will include bundled dispatch and technical support services.

Blue Lotus: Medical Field Sevice App designed to help Supportive living, Group Homes and In-Home Health Services improve efficiencies of field operations, quality of care delivered to its consumers and to help meet regulatory reporting requirements.

Green Lotus: A Field service solution targeting (IoT) Home Service Providers, Satellite/TV Operators and Data System Integrators. Availability: Q1 2018

