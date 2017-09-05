New alliance between machine building and IT for Industrie 4.0





DMG MORI, Dürr, Software AG and ZEISS as well ASM PT found joint venture

ADAMOS sets the new digital standard in machine and plant building

Medium-sized companies to benefit from open, non-proprietary IIoT platform

ADAMOS to start worldwide on 1 October 2017 with 200 experts

Through the joint venture ADAMOS (ADAptive Manufacturing Open Solutions), DMG MORI, Dürr, Software AG and ZEISS as well as ASM PT are establishing a strategic alliance for the future topics of Industrie 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Germany’s first alliance of well-known industrial and software companies wants to establish ADAMOS as global standard for the industry and attract other machine builders to become partners. ADAMOS is customized to meet the specific needs of machine and plant builders and their customers: The open IIoT platform ADAMOS is non-proprietary and brings together the most up-to-date IT technology and industry knowledge. It enables engineering companies to offer tried and tested solutions for digitally networked production to their customers with little effort. Machine tool builders as well as their suppliers and customers will benefit from this as ADAMOS is a platform service that offers data autonomy and access to leading software solutions. The jointly developed ADAMOS platform will be available worldwide as of 1 October 2017.

Christian Thönes, Chief Executive Officer of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: “Regarding digitization the machine and plant building industry has to set its own standards and drive development. This can only work with strong partners. That is why we are offering an open network with ADAMOS together with leading machine building, production and software/IT know-how – from machine builders for machine builders, their suppliers and customers.“

Ralf W. Dieter, Chief Executive Officer of Dürr AG: “As a machine builder we know our customers‘ requirements and know what is important. In the ADAMOS App Factory we bring industry knowledge for intuitively operated applications together with the design of digital marketplaces. The ADAMOS App Factory is a cooperation between machine builders and software companies that is closely linked with the partners.“

Karl-Heinz Streibich, Chief Executive Officer of Software AG: “Software AG’s technology leadership and digital expertise is based on a total investment of more than one billion euros. Our industry neutrality and global presence combined with the know-how of leading machine and plant builders worldwide form the foundation of ADAMOS.“

Thomas Spitzenpfeil, Member of the Executive Board (CFO/CIO) of Carl Zeiss AG: “With ADAMOS strong partners are working together equally on pushing digital connectivity. Together we are developing technologies for the factory of the future. Companies that use the IIoT applications from ADAMOS, will be making use of innovative services and thus increase the efficiency, transparency, reliability and availability of their systems significantly.“

Günter Lauber, CEO of the SMT Solutions Segment of ASM PT: “The growing interconnectivity of production means that not only our customers, but also we ourselves have to change our thinking. We create the conditions for this at ASM PT with innovative solutions for various line and factory workflows for electronic manufacturing – whilst complying with the highest IT security standards. Through ADAMOS we are combining this knowledge with leading machine building, production and software know-how.”

Industrie 4.0 and the Internet of Things enable interconnectivity and communication between machines as well as the comprehensive acquisition and use of real-time data. This provides the basis for employing digital services and new business models, and optimizing production with the aid of big data analyses. Customers can identify maintenance requirements at an early stage, for instance, and can plan production or can source spare parts automatically.

The most important drivers of growth, innovation and productivity at present for machine building are Industrie 4.0 and the Internet of Things. The race to gain data sovereignty demands a fast pace of innovation. At the same time, the Internet of Things demands a high level of investment, excellent specialists and the command of new technologies. This is where the cross-sectoral cooperation takes hold and offers the machine building industry many advantages:



ADAMOS focuses on close cooperation and the exchange of know-how and reduces effort and cost by making centrally developed solutions and services available to all participants.

As a driver of innovation, ADAMOS will constantly be developing new IIoT applications.

There is no dependency on external software providers with ADAMOS. Machine building customers obtain machines and IIoT / software solutions from the same source and have sovereignty over their data. This secures the leading position of machine building companies in the digital era.

ADAMOS offers a digital portfolio with applications specific to machine building as well as domain- and industry-specific applications.

ADAMOS can be deployed internationally, can be quickly implemented and is available as a cloud or “on premise” solution via stationary servers.

ADAMOS uses standard solutions and interfaces and is therefore operationally reliable.

As a “white label” solution ADAMOS allows participating machine builders to have their own individual IIoT presence. This means that the partners use the central ADAMOS platform but the front-end the customer sees can be designed with the partners’ own “look & feel“.

The ADAMOS App Factory concentrates the technological know-how and the industry knowledge of the partners for a quick and joint development of Apps. More comprehensive applications regarding the topics Planning, Predictive Maintenance, Machine Cockpit/Dashboarding and Maintaining Assistance shall be made available in the cloud from the beginning of 2018. The ADAMOS IIoT platform will sustainably benefit from this – as well as the partners and customer network.

ADAMOS GmbH and ADAMOS App Factory launch as of 1 October 2017 with about 200 experts. DMG MORI, Dürr, Software AG and ZEISS as well as ASM PT are equal participants in ADAMOS GmbH registered in Darmstadt. In addition, other machine and plant builders can take advantage of ADAMOS’s range of services as partners. Each partner markets the ADAMOS range independently. ADAMOS GmbH operates as a platform service and thus makes leading IIoT tools and functions available to all the platform users. Marketing of individual IIoT solutions is carried out by the participating partners.

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cine lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress.

ZEISS is divided up into the four segments Research & Quality Technology, Medical Technology, Vision Care/Consumer Products and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in over 40 countries and has more than 50 sales and service locations, upwards of 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development facilities around the globe. In fiscal year 2015/16, the company generated revenue approximating 4.9 billion euros with around 25,000 employees. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss AG is the strategic management holding company that manages the ZEISS Group. The company is wholly owned by the Carl Zeiss Stiftung (Carl Zeiss Foundation).

Further informationen at www.zeiss.de/en

