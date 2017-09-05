Facility Managers in Puerto Rico Take Note of New Study Examining Airborne Exposure to Mycotoxins

In June, the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology (AEM), published by the American Society for Microbiology, posted a study that has garnered the attention of building science professionals and facility managers in Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean.



“Aerosolization of Mycotoxins after Growth of Toxinogenic Fungi on Wallpaper” investigated how various mycotoxins, which are toxic secondary metabolites produced by some fungi, could cause potentially serious indoor air quality (IAQ) concerns for building occupants. The authors focused their attention specifically on Penicillium brevicompactum, Aspergillus versicolor and Stachybotrys chartarum growing on wallpaper. They examined the possible aerosolization of mycotoxins produced by these specific types of fungi in conditions that would represent the real-world.



“There are many types of fungi, or mold as it is commonly referred to, that are associated with water damaged buildings that are known mycotoxin producers,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “In places like the Caribbean, with our tropical and sub-tropical climates, facility managers not only have to deal with high humidity levels that are conducive for mold growth, but also hurricanes and tropical storms that frequently cause flooding and subsequent water damage. This study shows that exposure to elevated levels of mold indoors may not just be an indoor air quality issue due to mold’s ability to act as an allergen, irritant and potential asthma trigger. In some circumstances, building occupants may also be exposed to a myriad of mycotoxins, many of which we do not yet know their impact on the human body when inhaled.”



Facility managers, property owners and tenants concerned about potential exposure to mold, mycotoxins or other indoor environmental quality (IEQ) issues can turn to the experts at Zimmetry Environmental. Their professionals offer comprehensive testing, monitoring and consulting services to identify, mitigate and eliminate these types of hazards.



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their IEQ, indoor air quality (IAQ), environmental, and compliance testing and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

