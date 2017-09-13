Harbour Litigation Funding to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. is pleased to announce that Harbour Litigation Funding will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference to be held in London on October 2, 2017.



In this video Stephen O’Dowd, Senior Director of Funding at Harbour Litigation Funding sets out why he is looking forward to sharing his litigation finance experience and what he will discuss on the panel during the conference.





ABOUT HARBOUR LITIGATION FUNDING



Harbour has been instrumental in shaping the third party funding landscape. Our team, one of the largest globally, has been funding disputes since 2002. The Funds have provided financing for claimants in 13 jurisdictions and 4 arbitral forums. Substantial funding is immediately available.



We work with law firms and clients to eliminate exposure to the cost of legal disputes through innovative solutions. We are lawyers who understand your claim. Our criteria are simple and obtaining funding is straightforward. It operates globally from offices in London and Hong Kong.

We pay all costs of a dispute on time. If the case is won and monies received, we take our pre-agreed share of the proceeds. If the case is lost, the loss is Harbour’s – not the claimant’s. Harbour does not control the legal team running a claim or discussing settlement. We also offer access to a competitively priced, bespoke, A-rated ATE insurance facility.



Harbour is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a founding member of the Association of Litigation Funders the UK regulatory body responsible for litigation funding and abides by its code of conduct.



For more information, please visit www.harbourlitigationfunding.com.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event. For more information, please visit the website or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@litigationfundingconference.com

Twitter: @LITIGATIONFUND1



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.



