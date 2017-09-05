Andrés Roemer to be designated UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Societal Change and the Free Flow of Knowledge

The Director-General of UNESCO, Ms Irina Bokova, will designate the Mexican writer and public figure Andrés Roemer as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Societal Change and the Free Flow of Knowledge in a ceremony at UNESCO’s Headquarters on 8 September at 6.30 pm.

The appointment comes in recognition of Mr Roemer’s commitment to promoting free and pluralistic societies as a contribution to peace and human rights. It also recognizes his support for the sciences, culture and sustainable development, and his dedication to the ideals and aims of the Organization.

In his capacity as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Mr Roemer will notably support UNESCO’s Management of Social Transformations (MOST) Programme and activities related to the humanities and philosophy.

UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors are an outstanding group of advocates who promote the ideals of the organization. They extend and amplify UNESCO’s work and mission and have generously accepted to use their talent and status to help focus the world’s attention on the work of the Organization.