Understanding the Joys and Complexities of Flying

Flying was one of man’s greatest achievements in the twentieth century. Many may know the allure that captivated military personnel, aviators, and those interested in flying, but retired flight engineer Gene Fish takes it one step further by revealing the realities of the romance of flying based on his personal experiences.



“Ol’ Shakey: Memories of a Flight Engineer” details Fish’s adventures in the sky—from being a novice airman to a pilot examiner for an acclaimed aviation training organization, each time building and gathering memories that are shared in this book. Ranging from Douglas C-124 Globemaster II to overspeeding propellers, his flying experiences are an insightful and illuminating glimpse into the world of aviation. Readers will enjoy the anecdotes and informative stories that explains the joys and complexities of flying in an easy and understandable way.



“Interesting book. If your father was an aircrew member in the Air Force during the propeller days this book gives insight on what those airplanes were like and the brave crews that flew them,” says Eric S. Thomsen, an Amazon customer.





“Ol’ Shakey: Memories of a Flight Engineer”

Written by Gene Fish

About the Author

Gene Fish has degrees in psychology, education, and aeronautical engineering. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for the Saudi Arabian Airlines as a performance instructor and later as the manager of Flight Operations Performance Engineering. He then joined the Boeing Commercial Airplane Company upon his return to the United States. He currently lives in Normandy Park, Washington, with his wife, Rosaly.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.olshakeyflightengineer.com.

