Elder Care and Senior Living Community Experts Welcome Trusted Local Senior Advisor to Join Oasis Senior Advisors of Naples, FL

Oasis Senior Advisors will be hosting a ribbon cutting event at their corporate headquarters located at 24870 Burnt Pine Drive on Wednesday, September 6th at 12pm. Naples Senior Living Advisor, Ginger Martin, will be assisting the families and seniors of Naples, including Lee and Collier Counties. For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors and Naples Senior Living Communities, please call (239) 449-9364, email GMartin@YourOasisAdvisor.com or visit Naples.OasisSeniorAdvisors.com.

Oasis Senior Advisors bring families and senior living communities together using a personal, one-on-one approach and proprietary OasisIQ™ software. Your local, certified senior living advisor and elder care expert works diligently to find the right place for your loved one, because finding the “right place” means everything. Our personalized service is always free for seniors and their families.

“Our seniors are our country’s greatest asset, yet this segment of society is in dire need of assistance,” said Tim Evankovich, CEO, Oasis Senior Advisors. “Oasis Senior Advisors is filling this void by helping seniors and their families work through the maze of assisted living options.”

Oasis Senior Advisors have extensive knowledge in the elder care industry, as well as assisted living communities, Alzheimer’s care, independent living solutions, retirement communities, skilled nursing homes, residential nursing homes, respite services, hospice, dementia and memory care.

Oasis Senior Advisors currently have locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Colorado, New York, California, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Idaho, Georgia, Nebraska, Kentucky, Oregon, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Connecticut, Texas, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Washington.