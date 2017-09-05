Buckle Up for Life and The Bump Team Up to Give the Gift of Safety to Help Protect Babies on Board

This month, in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week (September 17-23, 2017), The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents, and Buckle Up for Life, the national car seat safety program from Cincinnati Children’s and Toyota, are teaming up to help keep the littlest passengers safe on the road. For each baby registry created on The Bump website or on its 5-star rated mobile app in September, Buckle Up for Life will provide a new car seat to a family in need as well as educate recipients on the correct way to install it.[1]



“The Bump is excited to team up with Buckle Up for Life to reach families in need with free car seats,” said Julia Wang, Head of Digital Content, The Bump. “The Bump provides expert-driven advice to parents and also helps them find and register for the right car seat, so it was a no-brainer to team up with Buckle Up for Life to help our audience effectively pay it forward just by using our registry platform.”



“We’re teaming up with The Bump to provide car seats to families in need to help keep their littlest passengers safe. We also want to send a big thank you to all of the parents who are signing up for registries with The Bump and by doing so, helping other parents,” said Gloria Del Castillo, child passenger safety expert at Cincinnati Children’s and senior specialist for community engagement from Buckle Up for Life.



“We want to help make sure that all families have the resources and education they need to help keep their children safe on the road,” said Mike Goss, general manager, Toyota Social Innovation. “That’s why we are so proud to work with The Bump. Throughout this month, The Bump’s incredible community will be able to amplify their gift-giving and the impact of welcoming and protecting newborns.”



“Receiving my son’s car seat from Buckle Up for Life was the best thing ever,” said Nikki Jordan, a resident of Cincinnati who participated in the program. “Not only did they provide a new car seat for my child, but they made sure to educate us on car seat safety. Buckle Up for Life made sure that the car seat was properly installed and even showed myself and my husband how to properly install it. I can’t thank them enough!”



To help a family in need and provide them with a new car seat, parents can go to TheBump.com/registry to create a registry today. Learn more at this link.



Buckle Up for Life reaches families in powerful ways by partnering with local children’s hospitals and community organizations, such as churches and community centers. Buckle Up for Life’s website offers digital resources in English and Spanish, including tips and videos on car seat installation. The site is optimized for mobile, so users can access information on the go on smart phones or tablets. Buckle Up for Life has reached more than 65,000 people across the country with free car seats and education since its founding in 2004.



The Bump is the #1 baby registry destination in the U.S., hosting over 1 million registries every year. The Bump is the only brand to utilize its own single-list technology to aggregate and sync all of parents' baby registries. This means that parents, and those who want to buy for parents, can look at all the products they've registered for from multiple retailers on one easy-to-use page. Additionally, The Bump's product catalog highlights and reviews more than 10,000 of the best-selling baby products—including car seats—across 60 categories. [1] From September 1-30, 2017, up to 5,000 seats About The Bump

The Bump is the definitive voice for millennial parents and parents-to-be, providing a mobile-first experience, real-time expert advice, diverse lifestyle content and time-saving tools for parents on-the-go. As the go-to destination for first-time parents, The Bump utilizes its single-list technology to aggregate and sync baby registries from multiple retailers onto one, easy to use list for parents who are managing their registries and those buying for baby. The Bump is part of XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO), the premier consumer Internet and media company devoted to weddings, pregnancy and everything in between. Follow The Bump on social media @TheBump.



About Buckle Up for Life

Buckle Up for Life is a national car seat safety program for families, created by Toyota and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 2004, to help keep child passengers safe. The program partners with leading children’s hospitals, community organizations, local governments, schools and non-profit organizations to teach parents and children about the proper use of car seats and seat belts and to provide free car seats to families in need. Buckle Up for Life has reached more than 65,000 people nationwide and has developed partnerships in 32 cities including Dallas, Memphis, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Antonio – and expands to new partners each year. In one city alone, the program nearly tripled the use of proper car seats in participating families. Toyota has provided funding for over 50,000 car seats for families in need. For more information about Buckle Up for Life, please visit www.buckleupforlife.org.



About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 46,000 people (more than 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold almost 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.45 million in the U.S.) in 2016 – and about 85 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.



Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.



