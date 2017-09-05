AkzoNobel and Itaconix to develop bio-based chelates for the detergents industry

It is the second partnership stemming from a joint development agreement signed by the companies earlier this year to develop and commercialize sustainable products made from renewable feedstocks using Itaconix technology. Products from this collaboration will be marketed under AkzoNobel’s Dissolvine® brand.

“Bio-based chelates show promise for use in laundry detergents, bathroom cleaners and other consumer and commercial cleaning products,” said Peter Kuijpers, General Manager Chelates and Micronutrients at AkzoNobel. “They are replacements for phosphates, which are being phased out due to environmental concerns.”

John R. Shaw, President of Itaconix US and Global Homecare added: “Our success to date in North America and Europe demonstrates the breakthrough potential for our novel bio-based polymer technology in everyday homecare products. We are excited to work with AkzoNobel, a world leader in chelates, to maximize the commercial potential of these products.”

“This is the latest example in a series of agreements to expand the use of Itaconix polymers,” said Annika Karlsson, RD&I Director in Specialty Chemicals, responsible amongst others for chelates and micronutrients. “Being able to use renewable polymers like these presents a significant sustainability advantage for our customers and will help us to grow our business.”