Focus on the future of transport at the Volvo Group Innovation Summit

“We are at the start of a paradigm shift in transport which will reshape the cities and societies we live in. We are looking at three strong trends: automated driving, electromobility, and connectivity. Each one of these technology areas has the potential to impact mobility of goods and people and when they converge, they will radically transform transport.” says Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Group.



Moderated by Dr. Melinda Crane, chief political correspondent at Deutsche Welle TV, the event will gather top policy-makers and stakeholders to examine the role that innovation in commercial transport, including automation, electromobility and connectivity, will play in the future.



The Brussels event is the second in a series of similar summits being held around the world during 2017, including London, England which took place in May and Beijing, China. The Innovation Summit is designed to further the debate and introduce new thinking on prominent current issues, including air quality and pollution, congestion, health & road safety. Speakers at the event will include Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President of the European Commission, responsible for Energy Union and François Bellot, Belgium Federal Minister for Mobility and Transport as well as Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Group.



The Volvo Group will also demonstrate some of its latest innovations in research & development, including an electric hybrid bus, autonomous refuse truck and fully electric compact excavator concept. All of which have been developed in broad collaboration with public authorities, the industry, the academic community and customers.



There is a need to address transport policy issues; technological challenges; legal and regulatory frame, and digital transformation.

“It is important to keep the discussion moving forward, stimulating changes that make people safer, healthier and to mitigate transport’s impact on the environment”, says Lars Stenqvist. “This summit brings together influential individuals, decision makers and organisations that can affect this type of positive change in the European Union, as we all strive to find an answer to the key transport challenges of the future”.



The Volvo Group Innovation Summit will be held on September 7, 2017 at Square – Brussels Meeting Centre -Rue Mont des Arts, 1000 Brussels, Belgium and runs from 9.00 to 15.00.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-nRjrrnfsU



Stay connected and with us across all social networks using #VolvoGroupSummit

The Volvo Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs about 95,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2016 the Volvo Group’s sales amounted to about SEK 302 billion (EUR 31,9 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.