August 18th, the concrete placing procedures of 106 floors exterior frame structure ended and the major structures of tallest building of Beijing completed. HBIS Chengsteel, the “China Bronze”project only steel bars supplier, has delivered over 100,000tons of high strength Vanadium anti-seismic bars. Both product quality and company services have earned the company an outstanding reputation.

China Bronze is located in CBD of Beijing with a total height of 528mand owns 15 top titles in China and 8 in the world. It is the highest and iconic skyscraper of Beijing. In 2016, the project won the title of “Top 10 Architectures of Contemporary China”. Since the commencement of its construction on July 29th, 2013, HBIS Chengsteel has been keeping efficient deliveries to according to project schedules. They adopted a contract oriented production model to cope with designated and micro demands. The teams improved the quality control procedures and designed a high quality and efficient production loop from receiving orders to actual deliveries. The key client managers were embedded into the project and became an integral part of construction team. The project contractor, China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co.Ltd (CSCE), said that the product quality of HBIS Chengsteel is admirable and it matches the standards of a major SOE enterprise and its responsibilities. HBIS Chengsteel is the sole steel bars supplier of China Bronze project. Yanshan Band steel bar is unquestionable the No.1 steel bar in China.

