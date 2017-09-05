Alstom inaugurates Lucknow Metro in India

Alstom was awarded the €150 million contract in September 2015 by Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) to provide 20 metro trainsets, each of four cars. The Metropolis trainset for Lucknow has 186 seats arranged longitudinally, and includes two dedicated zones for passengers with reduced mobility. These trainsets will circulate on the city’s new metro line, which will be around 23 km long and will include 22 stations, of which 19 are elevated and 3 underground. The line is estimated to carry about 430,000 passengers per day at first, increasing to over 1 million by 2030.

The design of the train is a tribute to the city’s cultural richness, with the front end conceived in the spirit of the gates to some of the city’s most important monuments, including the Bara Imambara congregation hall, Asifi mosque and Rumi Darwaza gateway. The V-shape of the lower section of the front symbolises ‘dynamism and rapidity’, while the livery is both highly modern and very much inspired by the traditional cashmere craftsmanship of Lucknow.

The project also includes Alstom’s Urbalis Computer Based Train Control (CBTC), the second such signalling system installed by the company in India. It is jointly supplied by Alstom’s sites in Bangalore and Saint-Ouen in France. The first one was rolled out in Kochi in June 2017.

“Alstom welcomes the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow metro. It is an honour for us to contribute towards Government’s ‘Make in India’ plans. The project is a testimony of our commitment to make India a world leader in urban mobility - both in terms of technology and flawless execution. We look forward to continued engagement with the state of Uttar Pradesh to meet their transport infrastructure needs in their growing cities”, Bharat Salhotra, Vice President - Sales & Business Development, Asia Pacific commented.

Currently, Alstom is executing metro projects in several Indian cities including Chennai, Kochi and Lucknow where it is supplying Rolling Stock manufactured out of its state of the art facility at SriCity in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, urban signalling and infrastructure projects have been undertaken by Alstom in Kochi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur and Delhi.

With more than 5,000 Metropolis cars sold to over 24 cities, Alstom is one of the largest metro suppliers in the world. Designed to address the specific needs of each city, Metropolis offers a large range of options and configurations, a high level of passenger comfort and innovative features to optimize energy consumption and life cycle costs.