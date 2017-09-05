Canon announces conclusion of dispute with Jakubowski und Gert GbR (trading as DISA SHOP24)

Canon Inc. today announced that the Amazon vendor Jakubowski und Gert GbR, doing business under “DISA-SHOP24” or “DiSa GbR,” signed a cease-and-desist declaration as regards the offer and distribution of the laser toner cartridge models “DISA CE505X/CF280X” and “DISA CE505A/CF280A”. The offered cartridges of the mentioned types were completely new cartridges without any OEM components. The cease-and-desist declaration was signed based on the assumption of the use of the German portion of Canon’s European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. The cartridges concerned were offered via Amazon under the ASIN (=Amazon Standard Identification Number) B06X3QTWNN and B01NA0BF42 and replace the cartridge models CE505X, CF280X, CE505A and CF280A compatible with HP laser beam printers. With the cease-and-desist declaration the vendor is obligated to refrain from offering and distributing the above mentioned laser toner cartridges and to render information and accounting about the offer and distribution of said laser toner cartridges. Furthermore, the vendor has accepted to pay damages to Canon and to destroy any of the above mentioned products in its possession or property. Jakubowski und Gert GbR has already ceased offering the aforementioned cartridge models via Amazon.