Five Emirati students commence internship in the UK

The programme is the result of a five-year collaboration agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) that seeks to support young Emirati engineers and equipping them with the necessary experience and skills needed to support the UAE’s future ambitions in building an economy based on knowledge, while also inspiring future generations in pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) related studies and fields.

Based at our Military Air & Information business in the north west of England, the five interns will experience how sophisticated technology is integral to building some of the most cutting-edge aerospace technology in the world, including Eurofighter Typhoon, the most advanced multi-role combat aircraft available today and Hawk, one of the world’s most proven military aircraft trainers - aircraft in service with several of the Gulf’s air forces.

Dave Holmes, Manufacturing Operations Director, Military Air and Information, BAE Systems, said: “We are delighted to welcome the third group of interns from the UAE to BAE Systems. The five students joining our Military Air and Information business for their placement will have access to advanced manufacturing technology and will be able learn from our skilled engineers and from specialist mentors that have been assigned to them. Education and skills development in engineering and manufacturing is at the heart of our Company and we are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to the Emirati engineers of the future. It demonstrates our commitment to the UAE and its national agenda to develop a strong engineering focus amongst the young people of their country.”

Fatima Al Marzouqi Head of Education and Learning, Mubadala AR&I, said: “Creating world-class resources that build resilience in the UAE’s future economic security and developing our future workforce is a major priority. Training young people and guiding them towards rewarding careers in sectors that reflect this strategy is therefore crucial. Partnering with BAE Systems helps us achieve this goal.”

Andy Crisp, UAE Country Director, BAE Systems, said: “As the UAE brings its National Vision 2021 to life, focusing on diversification and building a competitive, knowledge based economy and equipping young people with the future skills necessary for the workplace is critically important. Our collaboration with Mubadala has so far meant seven students have benefitted from BAE Systems’ internship programme, with a further five starting this month.”

Over the course of the internship, the students will be immersed in various industry roles aligned to their engineering disciplines, including work focusing on areas such as the integration of robotics systems for manufacturing tasks and advanced material manufacturing techniques.

The internships are a significant stepping stone to nationally important careers, and as inspiration to the UAE’s young people considering their future study options.

The internship programme is complimented by the successful ‘Make It Challenge’, another collaboration between Mubadala and BAE Systems. Aimed at K12 students, the competition is set to take place in October. The programme offers school children an introduction to engineering and manufacturing by challenging them with real-life problems to solve. Previous challenges included the design and build of unmanned rescue response vehicles.