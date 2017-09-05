Travel for Lufthansa Group customers just became even more flexible

Free rebookings for earlier flights on day of travel

Business travellers are quite versatile. As soon as a meeting runs shorter or someone cancels an appointment the entire schedule needs to be adjusted, including the flights. Therefore, in order to provide customers with even better service Lufthansa Group network airlines is making flying more flexible for passengers.

Beginning in September, customers on European routes of Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS with booking categories Economy Flex, or flexible Business Class or those flying with selected corporate rates will be able to rebook their return ticket to an earlier flight on the same day free of charge. Rebooking was already possible for these tickets, but now passengers will no longer have a surcharge, even if the originally selected book-ing category is no longer available.

The flight cannot be rebooked until the day of travel and is only possible if there are still seats available in Economy Class (in the case of an Economy Flex ticket) or Business Class (for flexible Business Class tickets). For flights with Lufthansa, the free rebooking can be carried out on LH.com during the online check-in or through the Lufthansa App or at the check-in kiosk and counters at the airports. For flights with Austrian Airlines and SWISS, the free rebooking can only be arranged while checking in at the self-service ki-osks or check-in counters.

Free rebookings are not possible for codeshare flights, passengers that have already checked in luggage or passengers that have purchased additional services, e.g. special food or upgrades, or a special service. The routing of the new flight must be identical to that of the originally booked ticket.