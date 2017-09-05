Epson Wins Four Awards in the Ninth Annual 2017 Golden Bridge Awards

Epson, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, today announced it received four awards in the 9th annual Golden Bridge Awards®. Epson products dominated the “New Products and Services – Electronics” category, with the BrightLink® Pro 1470Ui interactive laser display winning gold, and the WorkForce® ES-300W and DS-780N scanners both winning silver. The WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590 A3 multifunction printer (MFP) also earned gold in the “Innovations in Technology (All) – Electronics” category. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best products, services, innovations, and leaders from every major industry in the world. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

“From our world’s first interactive laser display and document scanners, to our first corporate high-speed inkjet line head printer, it’s an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards and recognized by esteemed industry peers and leaders,” said Mark Mathews, commercial vice president of marketing, Epson America, Inc. “These awards are a testament to Epson’s continued commitment to innovation and to providing precise, exceptional business solutions for driving workgroup productivity.”

About the Epson 2017 Golden Bridge Awards Winners

BrightLink Pro 1470Ui: As the world’s first interactive 3LCD laser display for corporate use, the BrightLink Pro 1470Ui works on nearly any flat surface, transforming it into an interactive finger and touch enabled digital whiteboard – turn it on and start writing. Designed to change the way technologies, people and their ideas converge into one seamless digital experience, the BrightLink Pro 1470Ui offers a 100-inch display size to enhance and provide better readability for increased productivity and collaboration, making it the ideal collaboration solution for the modern meeting room.

WorkForce ES-300W: Weighing just under three pounds and rated as the fastest scanner in its class1, the ES-300W offers scan speeds of up to 25 ppm/50 ipm2 and a 20-page Auto Document Feeder (ADF) for effortless batch scanning. Designed to help users stay organized at the office or on the road, the ES-300W can be powered by AC, USB 3.0 or battery power, and offers wireless capabilities for scanning to smartphones, tablets, computers, or online storage accounts3.

Workforce DS-780N: With programmable touchscreen ease-of-use and document management while delivering fast scanning speed, the DS-780N offers enhanced connectivity for versatile scanning. Designed for greater efficiency in heavy-use environments, the Epson DS-780N delivers high-quality scans with speeds of up to 45 ppm/90 ipm4 plus a 100-page ADF with a peak daily duty cycle of 5,000 sheets5.

WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590: Being Epson’s first high-speed multifunction color line head printer, the WF-C20590, powered by innovative PrecisionCore® Line Head Technology, delivers consistent color from print to print, year-on-year for the life of the product. Designed for large workgroups and departments within SMB and corporate environments, this powerful A3 MFP offers breakthrough speed, up to 100 ISO pages per minute6, optimized for business productivity and versatility.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

