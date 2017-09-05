GE Power Announces PT. Euroasiatic Jaya as Jenbacher Gas Engines Distributor for Indonesia

As Indonesia continues to face energy challenges, GE Power (NYSE: GE) today announced it has appointed PT. Euroasiatic Jaya as an authorized distributor of Jenbacher gas engines in the country. The move builds on GE Power’s ongoing commitment to provide power generation solutions to Indonesia’s industrial, commercial and municipality customers with reliable, more efficient power at or near the point of use.

PT. EuroAsiatic Jaya will sell and service Jenbacher gas engines in the country and provide Indonesian customers with full life cycle support of installing, servicing, operating, maintaining and supplying genuine original equipment manufacturer spare parts for GE Power’s Jenbacher gas engines fleet in Indonesia. PT. Euroasiatic Jaya’s extensive warehouse capacities will help support the fast availability of spare parts in Indonesia to help increase uptime of the installed engines.

“With our new GE Power distributor agreement, we will be able to greatly enhance the customer experience for companies that need power in Indonesia, ranging from natural gas and renewable fuels such as biogas and landfill gas to industrial on-site power production,” said Alexander Schmahl, sales director, PT. Euroasiatic Jaya. “Our growing team of skilled reciprocating engine technicians around the country, and our warehousing facilities will eventually help to ensure a rapid buildup of stock of genuine parts inventory to help ensure immediate, local customer support—both on-site and in our shops.”

PT. Euroasiatic Jaya brings extensive experience from Southeast Asia in power generation from natural gas and renewable fuels such as biogas and landfill gas. PT. Euroasiatic Jaya has been serving the Indonesian region since 1969. The company is headquartered in Jakarta, with more than 500 employees in seven countries in Southeast Asia.

“As the fourth-largest country in terms of population continues its economic growth and development, Indonesia is already one of the 20 biggest energy consumers in the world[1]. If renewable energy sources are not developed immediately, depletion of energy resources becomes a real threat to face this increasing challenge. Therefore, Indonesia needs to produce more energy from its renewable resources, and biomass is an opportunity to help solve Indonesia’s energy challenges,” said Wouter-Jan van der Wurff, general manager, channel for GE Power’s Distributed Power. “GE Power’s Jenbacher gas engines will allow customers in Indonesia to improve waste management while enhancing the use of an economical energy supply. With a localized workforce, our customers also will greatly benefit from PT. Euroasiatic Jaya’s extensive experience with both reciprocating engine technology and in the industry.”

Increasingly, companies with power needs in Indonesia are relying on on-site power systems to accelerate operational efficiency. The potential for biomass energy in Indonesia is estimated at around 50 gigawatts (ESDM, 2011), whereas the installed capacity (using biomass energy) is approximately 1,600 megawatts (MW) (Faizal, 2011). The gas engine product lines from GE Power, which include Jenbacher gas engines, bring the dual advantage of reliable on-site power as well as off-grid solutions. Jenbacher cogeneration technology can use biogas for power generation—technology that provides both economic and ecological benefits. Globally, more than 16,000 Jenbacher gas engines with a total electrical output of about 22 gigawatts have been delivered worldwide.

About Euroasiatic

Euroasiatic (EA) is a heat and power generation solutions provider. Established in 1969 and privately owned, the company is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, and serves clients and projects primarily in Indonesia as well as other South East Asian markets and its periphery. With an energy portfolio of world class established manufacturers, EA develops decentralized fully customized turnkey thermal and power plant systems on open-cycle and combined cooling, heating and power applications (CCHP) for a variety of market sectors including but not limited to industrial—commercial—biogas—non natural gas—government—oil & gas. With core competencies in Engineering—Procurement—Construction—Commissioning (EPCC), After Sales and Investment (Build-Operate-Own/Build-Operate-Transfer) services, the primary focus is on highly reliable energy efficient systems with strict adherence to environmental compliance.

About GE’s Distributed Power

GE’s Distributed Power is a leading provider of engines, power equipment and services focused on power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. Distributed Power offers a diverse product portfolio that includes highly efficient, fuel-flexible, industrial gas engines generating 200 kW to 10 MW each of power for numerous industries globally. In addition, the business provides life cycle support for more than 35,000 gas engines worldwide to help you meet your business challenges and success metrics—anywhere and anytime. Backed by our authorized service providers in more than 180 countries, GE‘s global service network connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs. GE’s Distributed Power is headquartered in Jenbach, Austria.

About GE Power

GE Power is a world energy leader that provides technology, solutions and services across the entire energy value chain from the point of generation to consumption. We are transforming the electricity industry by uniting all the resources and scale of the world’s first Digital Industrial company. Our customers operate in more than 150 countries, and together we power more than a third of the world to illuminate cities, build economies and connect the world.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

[1] Source: http://jakartaglobe.id/business/meeting-indonesias-future-energy-challenges/