Start of training year at Siemens

1,700 young people begin apprenticeship or work-study programs

A further 600 apprentices from external partners

International training program in Berlin again with 31 new participants

Europeans@Siemens renamed International Tech Apprenticeship@Siemens (ITA@S)

Around 2,300 young people have begun vocational training this year at Siemens in Germany alone. About 1,700 are being trained for professional careers at the company, while a further 600 are from external partners. As in previous years, around 80 percent will focus on technical fields and IT. Siemens offers apprenticeships in electronics, mechatronics, machining and specialized informatics, for example. Roughly 40 percent of the training positions are in work-study programs, whose participants can earn a bachelor’s degree (bachelor of engineering or science) or complete a fully integrated work-study program at Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University in addition to the usual German Chamber of Industry and Commerce degree.

Siemens Professional Education is today a leader in quality and innovation. Its curricula are continuously revised. For the training year 2017, all curricula have been adapted to the requirements of digitalization and Industrie 4.0. The program’s training centers are also state-of-the-art. For instance, a new Siemens training center was opened this spring on the future Siemens Campus Erlangen. The new building, which covers an area of 10,000 square meters, contains modern workshops, laboratories, seminar and multipurpose rooms for approximately 1,200 apprentices and participants in work-study programs.

For the sixth time, a new group of apprentices is starting the company’s international vocational program in Berlin. Up to now, the program has operated under the name Europeans@Siemens. In the past few years, however, an increasing number of participants have come from countries outside Europe. Consequently, the program now has a new name: International Tech Apprenticeship@Siemens (ITA@S), which was chosen in an internal ideas competition.

The program’s 31 new participants are from 14 countries, including, this year, Mozambique, Saudi Arabia, Angola and Iran. They were sent to Berlin by their local Siemens Regional Companies to be trained as electronics specialists for industrial engineering or in mechatronics engineering. All in all, around 120 young people from outside Germany are currently being trained at Siemens in Berlin.

With approximately 11,500 apprentices and work-study program participants worldwide, Siemens is one of the world’s largest and most innovative private training companies. In Germany, Siemens has about 9,200 young people in its apprenticeship and work-study programs, of whom around 6,700 are being trained for careers in the company and some further 2,500 for external partners. In fiscal 2016, Siemens invested about €240 million in training young people, of which €189 million was spent in Germany.

This press release and further material can be found at www.siemens.com/press/vocational-training

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens generated revenue of €79.6 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2016, the company had around 351,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.