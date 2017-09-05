Selling Your Inherited California Property: “We Buy Houses California”

Inheriting a house often comes with the emotions of dealing with the death of a loved one. However, it also means making some tough financial decisions: Do you keep it and move into it? Do you rent it out? Do you sell mom or dad’s house? It’s almost impossible for any one of us to know what to do when we find ourselves in this situation for the first time. Therefore, more and more people look to those who may have answers.



“Although many of us fantasize about a relative leaving behind a small fortune for us, the reality is, that fortune often comes with a barrage of difficult decisions,” says Abed Asghar, a Southern California real estate investor who pays cash for homes. Asghar says that almost half of the properties he attains come after an unwanted or unexpected inheritance. “Oftentimes, a person will inherit a home that is fully paid off and they assume it’s going to be an easy way to make passive income. Then, after cleaning it out, spending a pretty penny on upgrades, and waiting around for 3 months to find qualified renters, someone moves in and breaks the toilet at 1 A.M. on Tuesday. And guess who they call? You.”



Not only will the inheritor be financially responsible for damage and repairs while the home is occupied by tenants, but they are also required by law to pay the property taxes and any HOA fees. Abed says that many of his aspiring landlords call him within one year of inheriting their home, looking for a way out of the financial and emotional mayhem. “Furthermore, those who decide to sell their unwanted inheritance from the get-go, are disappointed when they discover the process which entails a traditional real estate sale. After they clean out the home, complete all repairs, and find a good agent, the house sits on the market anywhere from thirty to ninety days on average!”



Asghar and his team at Abed Buys Houses have a special process which they utilize when dealing with inherited properties. If someone to wishes to sell their family member’s home, he does a same-day inspection and presents a cash offer on the spot. Abed says this process has allowed multiple families to have enough cash to cover funeral expenses and any remaining debt the deceased may have had. “When this kind of client comes to me, I give them a cash offer right away. It is my priority to relieve them of stress as soon as possible.”

