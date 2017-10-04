God’s Love for Israel is Penned in Letters

God’s love for His children is immeasurable and beyond compare. His love is the purest, and it is perfect.

“The Israel Letters: Words of Hope, Faith and Trust Written with Love Endorsed by Grace” is a religious material written to describe God’s love for His chosen nation Israel. Each letter radiates with God’s desire for Israel’s people to draw closer to Him. The book describes the character of Gentile believer Grace, a writer who addresses her letters to her beloved brother in faith Israel. Written in the letters are words of hope, faith and trust that can surely enlighten and give great encouragement to those who love Israel and desire to pray for the nation. The book utilizes two of the most powerful tools in the world — the written word and prayer. Scripture references are also provided throughout the pages of the book to inspire divine intercession.

Today, not all in Israel are people of faith despite it being a Jewish state. The author has thoughtfully written about the burdens of Israel and God’s promise of blessing the Israeli people through their obedience. This book can edify the souls of readers and provide inspiration to pray for Israel, just as Israelis are praying for their country. It also describes how God loves all His children despite their imperfections.

“The Israel Letters: Words of Hope, Faith and Trust Written with Love Endorsed by Grace” will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Hurry! Grab a copy now and be edified!

“The Israel Letters: Words of Hope, Faith and Trust Written with Love Endorsed by Grace”

Written by Nancy H. Montgomery

Published by WestBow Press

Published date October 13, 2014

Paperback price $9.95

About the Author

Nancy Montgomery is a resident of Zanesville Ohio. She is the founder of Haverim, a non-profit organization committed to Christian/Jewish understanding and supporting Israel. She is a writer of a devotional filled with each faith’s mutual hopes and prayers for Israel, using Scriptures studied and prayed by both groups found in the Old Testament and Tanakh.