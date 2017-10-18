Book that is considered a Handbook for Success Gives Inspiration and Drives Managers to Succeed

“Creating a Productive Environment/Workforce for the Twenty-First Century: A Management Primer,” a book written by Erwin Paul Zeiter, deals about the possible problems in daily management of a company and their potential answers. It is well written and quite comprehensible for readers to easily digest the information provided.

The author highlights proper manager-employee relationship as the main source of struggle and, if dealt with accordingly, is the answer to effectively meet the demands and needs of the clients.

“Creating a Productive Environment/Workforce for the Twenty-First Century: A Management Primer” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017.

“Creating a Productive Environment/Workforce for the Twenty-First Century: A Management Primer”

Written by: Erwin P. Zeiter

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: March 11, 2016

Paperback price: $13.99

About the author

Erwin Paul Zeiter was born and raised in Hillsdale, Michigan. He attended and graduated from Hillsdale’s elementary and senior high school. He attended Hillsdale College for two years and then turned to Michigan State University (MSU). He earned his degree in mechanical engineering from MSU in 1956. He earned his master’s degree in industrial engineering from Wayne State University in 1972. The author has been interested in writing and creating Christian music with God’s help. He enjoys walking each day, logging more than 10 thousand miles since 1964. His job titles included the following: management trainee, engineering scheduler, production control supervisor, material control manager, corporate material control manager, vice president of manufacturing and general plant manager. He spent the last ten years of his career as an associate professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where he taught subjects in the Industrial Technology Department.