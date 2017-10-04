Ideal Handbook Bestows Guidance to Readers for Better Management and Work Environment

“Creating a Productive Environment/Workforce for the Twenty-First Century: A Management Primer” is a must-have to those who are handling or managing companies, and to those who are aiming to succeed in their respective businesses and firms. The author provides the readers information and tips on how to deal with everyday struggles and problems a company can bring.

This guidebook is quite helpful and can help managers and bosses meet the needs of their investors, management, clients, and employees. The book consisted of processes, procedures and practices that can help manage a company.

“Creating a Productive Environment/Workforce for the Twenty-First Century: A Management Primer” is expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.

“Creating a Productive Environment/Workforce for the Twenty-First Century: A Management Primer”

Written by: Erwin P. Zeiter

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: March 11, 2016

Paperback price: $13.99

About the author

Erwin Paul Zeiter was born and raised in Hillsdale, Michigan. He attended and graduated from Hillsdale’s elementary and senior high school. He attended Hillsdale College for two years and then turned to Michigan State University (MSU). He earned his degree in mechanical engineering from MSU in 1956. He earned his master’s degree in industrial engineering from Wayne State University in 1972. The author has been interested in writing and creating Christian music with God’s help. He enjoys walking each day, logging more than 10 thousand miles since 1964. His job titles included the following: management trainee, engineering scheduler, production control supervisor, material control manager, corporate material control manager, vice president of manufacturing and general plant manager. He spent the last ten years of his career as an associate professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where he taught subjects in the Industrial Technology Department.