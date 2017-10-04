Author Shares a Unique Technique to Alleviate Pain

The ‘lite touch,’ which could now be obtained by everyone, is an original method applied to help a lot of people relieve pain caused by migraine headaches, fibromyalgia, the side effects of chemotherapy, and many more. Constance Palinsky believes that the technique is too valuable, important, and useful to not be shared to others. Without the bad effects of chemicals, this technique can be used simply, effectively and noninvasively for instant relief and be used as often as needed by the individual.



The book, “Guide to Healing: Lite Touch,” educates readers on the human body’s natural reaction and predisposition to healing. The technique ‘lite touch’ promotes a healthier lifestyle, instant pain relief, and long-term well-being. This book serves as a great guide for individuals concerned with their health.



“Guide to Healing: Lite Touch” is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair, which will be happening on October 11, 2017. Save the date!



“Guide to Healing: Lite Touch”

Written by Constance Palinsky

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2008

Published date June 16, 2008

Paperback price: $14.85



About the Author

Constance Palinsky was born in May 21, 1927. She is an American educator, a certified Master Hypnotist, a certified neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, and a neurolinguistics programmer. Palinsky has always been interested in photography until in her early teenage years, while studying, hypnosis developed. For ten years, she was the owner of the Palinsky Gallery of Arts. It served as a step for her to be able to train for hypnosis to offer professional services. The remarkable benefits that hypnosis has to offer for self-improvement became comprehensible. Palinsky continues to write on hypnosis and similar ideas after and beyond her retirement. Palinsky was also named as Colorist of the Year Professional Photographers of Michigan in the year 1959 and was a recipient of Public Service award in Genesee County Sheriff’s Department in the year 1974.