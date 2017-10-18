Author Aims to Catch the Heart of Hopeless Romantic Readers with Her Latest Novel

A woman with a dark past decides to return to Boston to start a new life. With her new shipping company in early 1800s and an identity well-hidden, Abigail Fox starts to plan on outwitting her adversaries. Unfortunately, a few unusual characters that include a powerful Scottish laird by the name of Gabriel McKenzie, have different plans for her. Readers will get to read this touching, entertaining story in Karen A. Fay’s “My Scottish Empress.”



The author makes sure she incorporates suspense, humor and seduction in her piece of historical fiction that will not only entertain readers but also catch their sweet spots. Try not to laugh and cry at the same time as the story reaches the crucial parts.



Well-written the story is, coupled with careful research about the manners, culture, and lifestyles of the 1800s – elements that take readers to the past and make them experience the moods of the past. The elements of the story will surely capture the hearts of the hopeless romantic.



“My Scottish Empress” is highly recommended to avid readers of historical fictional. The novel has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book fair – Print, which took place last October 11, 2017. Copies of the book are available at Amazon.



“My Scottish Empress”

Written by Karen A. Fay

Published by America Star Books

Published date February 22, 2011

Paperback price: $30.41



About the author

Karen A. fay is a native Vermonter. Her package plan contains one husband of 35 years, two songs and daughter, one daughter-in-law and a six-year old grandson. She owns her own craft business and in her spare time tortures her husband by trying to learn to play the bagpipes.