Author Combines Suspense, Seduction, and a Touch of Humor in One Great Book

The novel “My Scottish Empress” by Karen A. Fay is a story about a woman who returns to Boston and starts life anew by putting up her own shipping company while keeping her identity well-hidden. The story includes characters such as greasy tricksters, pirates, slavery, and an abusive ex-husband, and tackles issues such as slavery and rape. It features a similar arc of story of Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” novels.



This is a well-written historical fiction story that blends suspense, seduction, and humor. The novel will make readers laugh and cry at the same time. With careful research on life and culture in the 1800s, readers will feel instantly immersed in that time and the places that then existed. The historical aspects benefit the work.



Readers will definitely become attached to Fay’s female protagonist Abagail Fox as they flip the pages of “My Scottish Empress.” That way, they can relate to a woman’s experience and struggles in the past.



No historical fiction lovers should miss “My Scottish Empress,” which will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book fair – Print on October 11, 2017. Don’t miss the chance of getting a copy of this wonderful piece of historical fiction at the upcoming event.



“My Scottish Empress”

Written by Karen A. Fay

Published by America Star Books

Published date February 22, 2011

Paperback price: $30.41



About the author

Karen A. fay is a native Vermonter. Her package plan contains one husband of 35 years, two songs and daughter, one daughter-in-law and a six-year old grandson. She owns her own craft business and in her spare time tortures her husband by trying to learn to play the bagpipes.