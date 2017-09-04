BMW at the IAA Cars 2017 in Frankfurt

Show premiere for the BMW Concept 8 Series. This enthralling design study, unveiled for the first time at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, will now also whet the appetite of visitors to the IAA Cars 2017 show in Frankfurt ahead of the presentation of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe in 2018. Supremely dynamic driving characteristics, exclusivity and modern luxury come together to create the traditional essence of a full-blooded BMW coupe. Dramatic exterior underlines the car’s high-performance character. Interior design exudes emotionally powerful interplay of sporting prowess and luxury.

Show premiere for the BMW Concept Z4. First appearance of the “roadster reloaded” in Germany shortly after its world premiere at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach. Modern re-interpretation of a time-honoured concept in BMW’s distinctive style, updated for the present day. Focussed proportions, set-back seating position and muscular wedge shape send a message of unadulterated driving pleasure. Design study offers clear pointers for the production model due in 2018.

World premiere of the new BMW X3. Third generation of the premium mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle. Eye-catching exterior design, luxurious interior and innovative equipment features. New BMW X3 sets a clearer benchmark than ever in terms of sporting agility and efficiency, underpinned by a vehicle weight significantly lower than that of the predecessor model and a lower drag coefficient (Cd 0.29) than any other car in its segment.

World premiere of the new BMW i3 (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined electric power consumption: 13.6 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions from petrol: 0 g/km) and new BMW i3s (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined electric power consumption: 14.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions from petrol: 0 g/km). Striking design features and a second, extremely powerful model variant underscore the sporting character of the world’s most successful electric vehicle in the premium compact segment. Innovative chassis systems deliver even greater driving pleasure to go with locally emission-free mobility. Unrivalled connectivity technology with features including BMW Connected and the BMW Digital Charging Service.

Premiere of the new BMW M5. (combined fuel consumption: 10.5 l/100 km [26.9 mpg imp]; combined CO2 emissions: 241 g/km, provisional values). New version of the high-performance sedan, featuring the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system for the first time. Perfectly tailored overall package of powertrain, suspension technology and aerodynamic balance, in hallmark M style. Intelligent lightweight design elements include a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof. Weighs less than its predecessor, despite all-wheel drive.

