Author Writes an Eye-opening Book for Those Who Need Their Faith Raised

“Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal” is a truly inspirational book that will help those who need boosting in their faith. No matter how hard life seems to be or just how hopeless we feel, never forget that the Lord gave us the greatest gift of all: His only begotten Son. In His way of showing His love for us, the Lord provided mankind with a Savior who was willing to die for all without getting anything in return.

Sometimes, we get caught up in petty problems and forgot to be grateful for the blessings showered upon us. The Lord’s grace is free, but mankind must reach out to God and accept it.

“Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal” is a must-have to all those who are in need of finding their faith and receiving the grace God has bestowed upon them with open hearts.

“Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal” is a one of a kind book that will awaken our sleeping faith. This wonderful book is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017. Attend the event and grab a copy!

“Grace and Mercy are Free, and Hope is Eternal”

Written by: Diane Herbert Brownell

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: August 24, 2016

Paperback price: $9.74

About the author

Diane Herbert Brownell loves the Lord. She and her husband of fifty years have three daughters and nine grandchildren. They make their home in Florida. She has also authored “God’s Gifts: Love, Joy, Peace.” She feels everyone need the truths in the Bible and the promises of God that gives us hope and lifts us up. She believes this world is not all there is – the best is yet to come!