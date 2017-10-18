An Ordained Minister Describes the Types of Angels

“Angels, Angels, Angels” by Edith Lazenby is written for people who literally believe in angels per se. Some might not know that not all angels are the same in nature and that others are here with mankind not to spread happiness but cause acts of evil.

In her book, the author describes the different types of angels and differentiates the ones that serve the Lord and those who serve Satan. As mentioned in the Bible, there were angels who were banished from His Kingdom due to treason and greed. They would become known as demons – fallen angels that inflict suffering, pain, and misfortune on mankind.

On the other hand, there are angels that watch over mankind and protect them from evil. They are the angels who did not give themselves to greed and evil that had consumed the fallen angels. They are truly in service of the Almighty, who did not give themselves to greed and evil.

“Angels, Angels, Angels” is highly recommended to readers who are interested in the theology of angels, demons, and Satan. The book has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print, which took place last October 11, 2017.

Angels, Angels, Angels

Written by: Edith P. Lazenby

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: December 5, 2014

Paperback price: $10.00

About the Author

Rev. Dr. Edith P. Lazenby is an ordained minister in the Baptist faith. She is currently serving as an Associate Minister at a Baptist Church, located in Saint Albans, New York where she also teaches a Women’s Bible Study and Other Issues class. She is the Dean/Teacher at Yochanna Bible Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. She is also the author/writer of a book entitled, “Tabernacle in the Wilderness, As It Relates to Jesus Christ” She earned her Th.b, B.R.E, and D.R.E, from American Bible College, in Florida, and her M.R.E. from Trinity Theological Seminary, Trinity College of the Bible, Newburgh, Indiana. She is ordained as a Board Certified Community Chaplain, through the Burroughs Divinity Bible School and she is currently working towards her Certification as a Christian Counselor also through the Burroughs Divinity Bible School. Her goal is to continue teaching and preaching the unadultered gospel of Jesus whereby souls may be delivered and set free from the clutches of Satan.