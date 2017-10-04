Wildlife Research Scientist Shares His Struggles and Triumphs in Life

His father became the key to what has become his destined profession up until today.

This autobiography of Dr. Lytle H. Blankenship tells his struggles and success in life for over 80 years. Starting from his childhood memories, the story narrates how the author reaches the pinnacle of his profession. Blankenship grew up on his parent’s farm in South Texas together with his 13 siblings. His father became the key to what has become his destined profession up until today. He became a devoted wildlife scientist. One important chapter in his life and is found in his book is his 3-year life journey with his wife and children living in east Africa. He later received numerous awards, one of which is the Chevron award for the work he had done in Africa. Upon returning to the United States, he was elected as president of ‘The Wildlife Society’.

“Trails That Lead Somewhere” is a story about the challenges, struggles, and success of a professional wildlife scientist. Blankenship gladly shares how he was able to influence, in a good way, his children, graduate students, and colleagues.

“Trails That Lead Somewhere” will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which will take place this coming October 11, 2017.

“Trails That Lead Somewhere”

Written by: Dr. Lytle H. Blankenship

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published Date: August 14, 2015

Paperback price: $28.95

About the Author

Lytle Blankenship, born as one of 14 children was still the Outstanding Boy in his High School Class, Outstanding Senior, School of Agriculture, Texas A&M; graduate of Texas A&M, University of Minnesota, and Michigan State University. Later employed by Minnesota Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Texas A&M. The latter for a three year study on game cropping in E. Africa. Following he became Professor of Wildlife Science for Texas A&M Agricultural Experiment Station retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1988. During this time he served as President of The Wildlife Society and the Texas Ornithological Society. Recipient of several awards including Honorary Membership in TWS and TOS but foremost was Ambassador of Good Will, Lions Club International.