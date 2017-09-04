Wacom’s Digital Pen Technology Introduces Refined “S Pen” for the New Samsung Galaxy Note8 Offering a More Productive, Creative and Personal Digital Pen Experience for Smartphone Users

Wacom Co., Ltd., in its continued innovative partnership with Samsung, announced today Wacom’s digital pen technology is powering the enhanced S Pen for the revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Note8, which launched Aug. 23, 2017. The refined S Pen has a high pressure-sensitive, fine tip that employs Wacom® feel IT Technologies (branded feel™), offering enriched functionality that allows smartphone users to engage and communicate with others in ways never before possible.

“When the first Samsung Galaxy Note launched in 2011, some users didn’t realize the potential the S Pen held,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “But there were also millions who recognized right away that the Galaxy Note was much more than just another smartphone. They saw it as a canvas for their ideas, to encourage creativity and streamline productivity. And in time, the S Pen has evolved from simply a premier writing instrument, to a new way for people to express themselves—and at the same time manage various tasks.”

“The Samsung Galaxy Note8 with the refined S Pen represents a gamechanger in the smartphone industry, which will help shape how we will communicate and engage one another, through the use of a digital pen, in the years to come,” said Masahiko Yamada, President and CEO of Wacom. “We are pleased to play a part in these exciting advancements, which are some of the fruits of our ongoing collaborations as well as Digital Stationary Consortium partners, who are at the forefront of defining the future of digital stationary together.”

Wacom has been a trusted partner to Samsung providing the digital pen technology to power the S Pen since first being introduced with the Galaxy Note in 2011. The refined S Pen gives users a natural writing experience that can be more creative, personal and productive, which only enhances the interface with other key features of the Galaxy Note8—including the Infinity Display and Dual Camera.

With the Galaxy Note8’s new features, the S Pen unlocks new ways to communicate and interact through a smartphone, including with animating texts and drawings, and the ability to identify words and entire sentences to translate, into one of 71 available languages, just by hovering the S Pen over a line of text. Also, via Samsung Pass, the S Pen offers a new user experience to verify a person’s identity using e-Signature solutions combined with biometric authentication.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. It is the world’s leading manufacturer of pen tablets, interactive pen displays, and digital interface solutions. The advanced technology of Wacom’s intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.

The company also offers its products as OEM solutions to leading manufacturers serving incremental markets. Wacom’s interface technology, called Wacom® feel IT Technologies, is also offered as an integrated solution to strategic partners. Most tablet device and PC manufacturers count on the advanced features and reliability to deliver a superior user interface experience.