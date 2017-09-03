A Thrilling Tale of Danger, Action, and Suspense

Fordham fuses conventional warfare with the supernatural showdown between the warriors of God and the forces of darkness. She endeavors to explore both the spiritual and physical realm, giving readers food for thought and insights into the complicated domain of good versus evil.

Rich in action, mystery, and suspense, “Treachery and the Innocent” reflects the harsh reality of the modern age where wars are fought amid good and evil. Rockie Sue Fordham takes readers to a world of danger where one’s destiny can be forever altered by a single choice.

Even when she is living in Washington, DC, as a student, her bitter heritage engulfs Shema’s life so completely that she is powerless to decline when her cousin, Ishmael, involves her in a dangerous mission—the kidnapping of a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent. When pandemonium ensues, Shema tries to escape. Eventually, her struggle between right and wrong leads her to a crossroad. Will she follow her dreams or continue the path of her birthright?

For more information about the book and author, visit www.thetreacheryseries.com.





“Treachery and the Innocent”

Written by Rockie Sue Fordham

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Rockie Sue Fordham is a graduate of Dallas Baptist University in 1985. Her degree in religion served as the background for her teaching career in a variety of schools and Bible classes. She is the author of “The Heavenly Host series,” “The Love from Above” series and “It’s Hard to Drain the Swamp When Yer up to Yer Ears in Alligators.” A pastor’s wife for thirty years, Fordham has also designed a study for Christians who wish to better defend their faith.