SHREDNADO Community Shred Day to Take a Bite Out of Identity Theft on September 23

Alexandria, VA -- To help local residents prevent identity theft, CommonWealth One will host a free community shredding event in late September.

CommonWealth One’s semi-annual shred days help credit union members and the community avoid identity theft by securely shredding and recycling their sensitive personal documents, including old tax records, bills, paycheck stubs and more.

A 2017 Identity Fraud Study by Javelin Strategy & Research found that 15.6 million U.S. consumers lost a total of $16 billion in 2016.

“SHREDNADO” will be hosted at CommonWealth One’s main branch in Alexandria, Virginia at 4875 Eisenhower Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and at the Harrisonburg, Virginia regional branch at 42 Terri Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the same day. This event is free and open to the public.

Our SHREDNADO partner companies ask that participants bring only loose paper and remove any plastic covers, trash or other non-paper elements before arriving. Items such as binders, binder clips, magazines, electronics, batteries or flammable materials will not be allowed. Attendees are allowed five boxes of paper to shred.

CommonWealth One staff will be at both locations to personally assist members and the public with disposing of their materials. Branch managers and staff will also be available to answer questions about mortgages, auto loans, checking and savings accounts, opening online accounts and e-Services including Mobile Web Banking and Text Banking, as well as other financial products and services.

About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and Harrisonburg, Virginia, including at James Madison University.

