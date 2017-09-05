Lee Hnetinka & Darkstore partners with T-Force Final Mile

By partnering with T-Force we are cementing the foundation for the next wave of commerce and opening the doors for every retailer and brand to scale same-day delivery in a manner and price never before available.

Darkstore, the rapidly growing Silicon Valley Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Startup, is announcing their expansion to 33 new markets, creating the largest 3PL for same-day delivery.

Darkstore, the largest platform of urban fulfillment centers has partnered with T-Force Final Mile, the experts in last-mile delivery to expand to 33 new markets and bring the power of fulfillment and same-day delivery nationwide.

Before the partnership between Darkstore and T-Force, fulfillment for same-day delivery would have taken a while to scale globally. This partnership brings ubiquity to Darkstore overnight and the ability for today’s leading brands to offer the amazing customer experience of same-day delivery to their customers in 40 of the top markets within the United States.

Lee Hnetinka, CEO of Darkstore commented: “By partnering with T-Force we are cementing the foundation for the next wave of commerce and opening the doors for every retailer and brand to scale same-day delivery in a manner and price never before available.”

T-Force is excited to partner with the leading Silicon Valley 3PL company that recently raised a notable round of funding and offers customers same-day delivery service. All they have to do is:

Sign up at Darkstore. Send products to Darkstore fulfillment locations. Offer your customers same-day delivery.

Darkstore already counts numerous big name clients and startups, including ever so popular mattress company Tuft & Needle.

Begin using Darkstore for last-mile fulfillment and offer your customers the amazing customer experience of same-day delivery.